'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Has an Update on When Her App, Socialyte, Will Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Since it premiered in 2017, the cast members on Summer House have blown off steam from their hectic work weeks by spending their weekends in the Hamptons.

Danielle Olivera joined the cast of the Bravo series in Season 2, and fans related to her work ethic (which included taking the train out to the Hamptons after finishing work at 5 p.m. on Fridays), her tight-knit connection to her mom and her brother, and her friendship with O.G. star Lindsay Hubbard.