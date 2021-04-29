'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Her Beau, Robert, Are Still Going Strong

'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Her Beau, Robert, Are Still Going StrongBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 29 2021, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Season 5 of Summer House is being hailed as the most dramatic season yet, and it's easy to see why. Paige DeSorbo broke up with Perry Rahbar shortly after shooting came to an end in October 2020. A similar fate befell Lindsay Hubbard, as she announced her breakup with Stephen Traversie in January 2021.
So, did Danielle Olivera's relationship survive the filming? Is she still together with Robert Sieber?
What happened to Danielle and Robert after Season 5 of 'Summer House' wrapped?
Season 5 of Summer House featured several dramatic scenes, including a fight between Kyle Cooke and Luke Gulbranson, and an unending sequence of arguments between Hannah Berner and... everybody.
So, how did Danielle handle the tension? Did the shooting of Summer House impact her relationship with Robert at all?
Danielle and Robert are still going strong.
Danielle and Robert left the Hamptons as a couple, and they have continued to spend time together ever since. Danielle frequently takes to Instagram to share adorable snaps of her beau. Judging by her latest posts, Robert likely hit it off with other Summer House cast members too, as they're frequently pictured hanging out with Lindsay and Carl.
Danielle and Robert started dating in early 2020.
Danielle and Robert started dating in early 2020, having first met at a party where he worked as the caterer. By the time the shooting of Season 5 of Summer House rolled around, they knew they were ready to put their relationship to the next — and arguably, most important — test, and they arranged for Robert to spend some time over in the Hamptons. It didn't take long for the professional chef to gain the approval of just about every other cast member.
"Robert fit right in. It was like we were friends with him the whole time and he's a chef, so we were like, 'You can stay, thank you very much,'" Paige explained during an appearance on the Summer House After Show.
"He's a good dude. He fit really well into the group. Kind of knew his place, but also, like Paige said, the guy can cook his a-- off," Carl said.
Danielle says that initiating Robert into the world of reality TV wasn't an easy task.
Danielle opened up about her experience of watching her beau meet the cast and crew of Summer House for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I was so, so nervous," she told the outlet. "I think that I was just nervous that he wouldn't take well to the environment, and that is not only the [cast], but it's our crew, as well. So, I was honestly so excited that he was just a ham. He was a natural."
She had to drill down a few home truths about how edits work, however.
"I think that when he watches himself, he still freaks out. He was pacing back and forth over the 'suicidal caterpillar' conversation," she said. "He's like, 'How are they going to do us like that? ... That's not us! We're fun. We're cool. Right?' I'm like, 'No, I know that, but this is your first foray into an edit...''"
Catch new episodes of Summer House every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.