'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Her Beau, Robert, Are Still Going Strong

Season 5 of Summer House is being hailed as the most dramatic season yet, and it's easy to see why. Paige DeSorbo broke up with Perry Rahbar shortly after shooting came to an end in October 2020. A similar fate befell Lindsay Hubbard, as she announced her breakup with Stephen Traversie in January 2021.

So, did Danielle Olivera's relationship survive the filming? Is she still together with Robert Sieber?