'Summer House' Alum (and Lindsay Hubbard's Ex) Everett Weston Is Now Engaged

While Everett has occasionally appeared at parties or other gatherings on the show since then (most recently, he attended longtime pal Kyle Cooke's birthday party on the Feb. 28 episode), he's moved on both professionally and personally from the Bravo series.

As he shared on the Season 6 episode, Everett was getting ready to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Courtney Cavanagh by purchasing an engagement ring.

What has Everett been up to since his time on the Bravo series, and did he ever get engaged?