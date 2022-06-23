Are Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers Still Together After 'Southern Charm' Season 8?
In the years since viewers first met Austen Kroll on Season 4 of Southern Charm, the Trop Hop founder has gone through his fair share of relationship drama.
After his bond with former co-star Chelsea Meissner fizzled out amicably, Austen went on to have a series of less-than-simple romances with a few other Bravo stars.
His connections with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller dominated the storylines on both Winter House and Summer House, and his break-up with Madison LeCroy took up a lot of airtime on Season 7 of Southern Charm. Now, on Season 8 of the Bravo original, Austen is moving on with someone else entirely.
In a teaser trailer for Season 8, Austen can be seen kissing new addition Olivia Flowers. Viewers will have to tune in to the show to find out how Olivia and Austen met, and to learn how their romance first started. Fans may also be wondering if the two are together now.
Read on to find out what Austen had to say about his relationship with Olivia.
Are Austen and Olivia still together after 'Southern Charm' Season 8?
Fans first began speculating that Austen and Olivia were an item before her role on Southern Charm Season 8 was confirmed. Their co-star, Taylor Ann Green, shared a photo of them on her Instagram feed in December 2021, which got fans talking. In the snapshot, Taylor and her beau, Shep Rose, posed in front of a step and repeat with Olivia and Austen at an event for a new Trop Hop release.
Less than five months later, Taylor shared another post from when she went on a trip to the Napa Valley with Shep, Austen, and Olivia. In one photo, Olivia and Austen held hands.
It appeared as if the two pairs were on a couples trip together.
In May 2022, during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation, Austen confirmed to Us Weekly that he was officially dating Olivia. He also shared that he had met her about a year-and-a-half earlier, and that the two were just friends for a while before things turned romantic.
"You will certainly see where it begins, then how it ends," Austen teased about how much of their relationship will be featured on the show. "And it certainly is some ebb and flows as I'm trying to figure it out."
Shep later told Us Weekly that Olivia and Taylor are good friends, which makes it easy when the foursome travels together.
"I love it," Shep said about Austen's new ladylove. "Taylor, my girlfriend... She loves Olivia. We [got] to go to Napa together and we [got] to act like idiots and [the women] can commiserate about our stupidity."
Who is Olivia Flowers? Meet the 'Southern Charm' Season 8 addition.
Olivia may be new to Southern Charm, but the Bravo series isn't her first time on TV. The 30-year-old appeared on an episode of Teen Cribs back in 2009.
Growing up, the photographer divided her time between Charleston and Dallas, Texas (she filmed the Teen Cribs episode in her family's home in the latter city). Her dad, Garry Flowers, was the Executive Vice President of Fluor Corporation, an engineering and construction company, which is why Olivia grew up in a few different cities.
She graduated from Clemson University, and she spent some time post-grad living and working as a model in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ahead of the pandemic lockdowns, Olivia returned to be near her family in Charleston — and she hasn't left since.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.