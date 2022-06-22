You May Recognize 'Southern Charm' Star Chelsea Meissner From Her Stint on 'Survivor'

Chelsea hasn’t returned to Southern Charm or Survivor, but she did return to reality TV in a small way during the spring of 2022. She appeared in an episode of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? on HGTV.

During her episode of the show, she allowed fellow Survivor alum Kim Spradlin-Wolfe to renovate her home in a big way. In terms of social media, Chelsea is extremely active on Instagram. She shares content with over 711,000 followers, but she generally doesn’t post anything too personal.