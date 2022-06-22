You May Recognize 'Southern Charm' Star Chelsea Meissner From Her Stint on 'Survivor'
Reality TV is a great place to start for celebrities who want to make it in the Hollywood industry, but not everyone wants to maintain a career in the spotlight. There are tons of reality TV stars who started off on low-profile or highly popular reality TV shows and moved on to star in other shows down the line.
Chelsea Meissner may be most well-known for her role on Southern Charm, but the Bravo show wasn't her only foray into reality TV. She also appeared on Survivor! Here's what we know.
Chelsea Meissner from 'Southern Charm' was also on 'Survivor.'
Chelsea started making waves as part of the cast of Southern Charm in 2018. Those who are already familiar with the show know that it focuses on a group of wealthy individuals living in South Carolina. They enjoy lives of luxury and exclusivity while experiencing the freedom that comes with their level of wealth.
Chelsea first appeared on Southern Charm during its fourth season as a recurring cast member. She was well-liked and promoted to become part of the main cast in both Seasons 5 and 6. Due to her infectious personality and positive outlook on life, fans of the show instantly became obsessed with her.
A lot of time was spent focused on her short-lived romance with Austen Kroll, even though their relationship didn’t last. Despite the fact that they decided to split, they are still good friends to this day. When Chelsea decided to part ways with Southern Charm, it had fans curious to know why she decided to leave. It also opened up the door to questions about her reality TV history, including her time filming Survivor.
Chelsea was a contestant on Survivor: One World back in 2012. Her season was quite interesting as she was a part of an all-female tribe. Chelsea showed off her adventurous side, as well as her outdoorsy skills. She did so well on the show that she ended up snagging third place in the finals. Making it that far on a show like Survivor is quite the feat.
What is Chelsea Meissner up to now that she’s done with reality television?
Chelsea hasn’t returned to Southern Charm or Survivor, but she did return to reality TV in a small way during the spring of 2022. She appeared in an episode of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? on HGTV.
During her episode of the show, she allowed fellow Survivor alum Kim Spradlin-Wolfe to renovate her home in a big way. In terms of social media, Chelsea is extremely active on Instagram. She shares content with over 711,000 followers, but she generally doesn’t post anything too personal.
Chelsea keeps her posts very vague focusing on her dog, renovated living spaces, and nature shots. Anyone curious to know if she’s still in a relationship with Nick Dana is out of luck since she hasn’t made any statements about their ongoing relationship, nor has she posted a picture with him since 2020.
The world was introduced to Chelsea thanks to reality TV, but that doesn’t mean it’s something she wants to keep up with in the future.