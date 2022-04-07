The New HGTV Show 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House' Was Filmed in a Historic Texas City

Why The Heck Did I Buy This House features homes in need of an overhaul in the city of San Antonio, Tex. San Antonio is famous for being the home of the Alamo, the fated Spanish mission that served as the site of a pivotal battle for Texas independence in 1836.

Prices for homes in San Antonio are relatively reasonable, but the weather can be frigid one day and blazing hot the next. (Air conditioning is a must.)