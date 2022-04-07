The New HGTV Show 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House' Was Filmed in a Historic Texas City

The New HGTV Show 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House' Was Filmed in a Historic Texas CityBy Katherine Stinson
Every homeowner's worst nightmare is purchasing a house that ends up needing unexpected major renovations. That's where home renovation expert (and Survivor: One World Season 24 winner) Kim Wolfe comes in. As the host of HGTV's newest series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Kim's on a mission to ensure that disappointed homeowners actually end up loving the new houses that they bought.
But where exactly are these homes that Kim and her husband are fixing up? Where is Why the Heck Did I Buy This House filmed? A few hints: The city houses a lot of history, a basketball team that's won multiple NBA championships, authentic Mexican restaurants, and down-home barbecue joints with the juiciest brisket.
Where is 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House' filmed?
Why The Heck Did I Buy This House features homes in need of an overhaul in the city of San Antonio, Tex. San Antonio is famous for being the home of the Alamo, the fated Spanish mission that served as the site of a pivotal battle for Texas independence in 1836.
Prices for homes in San Antonio are relatively reasonable, but the weather can be frigid one day and blazing hot the next. (Air conditioning is a must.)
Kim herself is a longtime resident of San Antonio. She told KTSA News that she used her winnings from Survivor: One World to buy a fixer-upper in the historic neighborhood of Monte Vista. "I was overly optimistic thinking it would be a super smooth transition and it was terrible — almost relationship ending — but we learned a ton through it and wanted to keep doing it.”
A majority of the homes on 'WTHDIBTH' were built in the 1960s or '70s.
According to the same KTSA article, six of the seven San Antonio-based homes featured on Why the Heck Did I Buy This House were built in the 1960s or '70s.
Per the official episode synopses on HGTV, some of the home renovation challenges Kim faces this season include redesigning a cramped house, dealing with an outdoor compound with asbestos floors and dangerous electrical outlets, and much more.
According to an interview on the HGTV website, at one point during filming, Kim was dealing with all seven home renovations at once. Overall, filming took a total of 24 weeks, but there was one point where all the renovations converged.
Looking back though, Kim was grateful for one aspect of the overwhelming amount of work. "It takes a village," she said to HGTV. "I mean, there were so many good people that came alongside us that pitched in, people we didn't even know we needed that showed up. Honestly, it was humbling to need so many people."
Someone buy this hard working woman a breakfast taco!
You can watch Kim work her home renovation magic on Why the Heck Did I Buy This House on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.