HGTV’s Holmes Family Is Back to Rescue More Homeowners—and Applications Are Open!By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 12 2022, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
On the new HGTV series Holmes Family Rescue, famed contractor Mike Holmes gets help from son Michael and daughter Sherry as they save homeowners in distress, helping those who have been let down by their contractors or frustrated by their renovations.
And if you’ve been wowed by the family’s handiwork on Holmes Family Rescue, we have good news! Applications are now open for the Holmes family’s new show.
A casting call on the family’s Make It Right business website doesn’t mention whether producers are casting for Holmes Family Rescue or a different show, but it certainly sounds like the former. Either way, however, you’ll get the benefit of the Holmes’ design expertise.
Here’s the scoop…
Producers are looking for homeowners who’ve been ripped off by contractors.
The Make It Right casting call seeks homeowners for “our new Holmes show.”
“We are back to rescue homeowners from messes that shady contractors left behind,” the company adds. “If you were ripped off by a contractor or have a renovation horror story, we want to hear from you.”
To be eligible for the show, you have to be a homeowner in or around Toronto, Ontario, and you must be able to contribute money for the renovation budget. And you’ll also have to live elsewhere for the eight or nine weeks that the renovation takes. Also, bear in mind that it won’t be a renovation of your whole home.
If you’re still interested, you can apply for the show by sending a study submission of 500 words or fewer to storyproducer@makeitright.ca, according to the casting call.
‘Holmes Family Rescue’ has been a hit for HGTV.
Holmes Family Rescue airs on CTV Life Channel in Canada and on HGTV in the United States. And stateside, at least, the show has been a hit!
HGTV raved in a press release on Thursday, March 10, that Holmes Family Rescue has delivered “strong Saturday night performance.”
In fact, the show averaged a 0.49 live plus three-day rating among people from 25 to 54 and a 0.56 live plus three-day rating among female viewers in the same age group. And those ratings mark increases of 43 percent and 20 percent, respectively, over the prior six weeks, HGTV adds.
The network also said that Holmes Family Rescue is popular among the so-called “upscale” demographic, with a 0.48 live plus three-day rating for upscale viewers from ages 25 to 54 and a 0.54 live plus three-day rating for upscale female viewers in the same age group. In all, the show’s first season attracted more than 25.5 million total viewers on HGTV. And it ranked in the top 3 non-news, non-sports cable programs among 25-to-54-year-old viewers.
“Mike Holmes is a trusted go-to expert who knows how to save homeowners dealing with renovations gone wrong,” observed Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president of programming for HGTV. “It’s inspiring to see his kids, Michael and Sherry, working in the family business and helping to create safe dream homes too.”