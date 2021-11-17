The Holmes Family Has a Network of Home Improvement Shows in Their Home Country

The Holmes Family Has a Network of Home Improvement Shows in Their Home CountryBy Kori Williams
Nov. 17 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Thanks to one renovation, a new show was born on HGTV. Years ago, Mike "MJ" Holmes had his girlfriend (now wife) Lisa move in with him. So he and his dad, Mike Sr., got to work renovating his place from a "bachelor bungalow" to the perfect place for two. Years later, father and son are still working together on their show Holmes and Holmes.
Over the years, fans have loved watching this father/son duo bring new life to houses, but they want to know: Where is Holmes and Holmes actually filmed? It's shown in the U.S. but is actually based in another country. In fact, the family has a bunch of other home renovation programs.
Where is 'Holmes and Holmes' filmed?
According to MJ's Instagram, Holmes and Holmes is primarily filmed in Ontario, Canada. He tags many of his posts in the area and informs his followers about things specific to the city. This makes sense considering he works with his family, who are also based there.
Over time, Mike Sr. has shown just how dedicated he is to his work. He's been in the construction field for decades, and it's been noticed by the Canadian government. According to his website, Mike has been officially acknowledged by the "Canadian House of Commons for his promotion of skilled trades and advocacy for improved building standards."
In addition, Mike also created the Holmes Approved Homes program in 2012. It was created to set safety and quality standards in the industry. His philosophy is based on building homes that buyers can trust to be constructed right the first time.
On top of that, Mike is a National Spokesperson for Skills Canada. This organization focuses on promoting skilled trades to young people. He's also an ambassador for WorldSkills which aims to promote these fields.
"I’ve been involved in World Skills and Skills Canada for years — and it’s a program that I love because it makes our young tradespeople feel like absolute rock stars as they take the next steps in their career in the trades," Mike said on his website.
Mike Sr. also has a ton of other shows.
Mike works with MJ on Holmes and Holmes, but that's not to be confused with the show Holmes on Homes. Although the two are very similar, Mike hosts Holmes on Homes without his son. His show is about helping families who have been taken advantage of or had their projects abandoned by previous contractors.
But wait, there's more. These two shows don't make up the network of TV programs this family has developed over the years. Things like Lien on Me, Holmes for the Holidays, and Holmes in New Orleans are just some of the 22 shows listed on Mike Holmes' Sr.'s website. A new show called Holmes Family Rescue will be premiering on HGTV in December 2021.
You can watch Holmes and Holmes on HGTV and Discovery Plus.