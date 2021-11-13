HGTV 'Table Wars' Judge Chris Hessney and Husband Simon Miall Have the Cutest Relationship

The latter judge is new to TV and we're already obsessed with him. Chris is the founder, president, and creative director of Hessney & Co, an international event production and design agency that is based out of New York City. As you watch him on the show and sleuth around his Instagram, you'll likely notice that he is taken (yup, sorry!). So, who is Chris's partner? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Chris Hessney's husband.