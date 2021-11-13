HGTV 'Table Wars' Judge Chris Hessney and Husband Simon Miall Have the Cutest Relationship

HGTV 'Table Wars' Judge Chris Hessney and Husband Simon Miall Have the Cutest RelationshipBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 13 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
HGTV and Discovery+'s latest competition series Table Wars puts contestants' creativity to the test as they compete to curate the most extravagant tablescape. But to take home the $50,000 cash prize, they'll have to impress the star-studded panel of judges, which includes Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Chris Hessney.
The latter judge is new to TV and we're already obsessed with him. Chris is the founder, president, and creative director of Hessney & Co, an international event production and design agency that is based out of New York City. As you watch him on the show and sleuth around his Instagram, you'll likely notice that he is taken (yup, sorry!). So, who is Chris's partner? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Chris Hessney's husband.
Who is Chris Hessney's husband?
Chris Hessney is currently married to Simon Miall, a professional rugby player from London, per ESPN, who has since taken on finance and investing work in New York City. The pair got married in 2019 in Italy. Simon currently doesn't appear to be on social media, but fortunately Chris has shared a few photos of their relationship from his account.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Chris and Simon met after being set up on a blind date by friends — an actual blind date, revealing they hadn't even seen photos of one another before meeting up. "Our first date was full of everything you aren't supposed to talk about on a first date," Chris told the outlet. "Religion, marriage, crazy outlooks, all the heavy things you're not supposed to discuss," he continued.
Fortunately, Simon respected Chris's candor and vulnerability. "It was nice to have a real conversation with someone. It's not always a given that two men on a date have the same values of wanting marriage and children... That level of conversation cuts through the bullshit," he recalled. The men moved in together after six months.
They then dated for three and a half years before getting engaged. In 2017, Simon first told Chris he wanted to get married during a late-night car ride home after watching Chris organize a wedding for their friends at the Grand-Hôtel Cap Ferrat. Chris felt the same way but wanted an official proposal. Three months later, Simon officially asked for Chris's hand in marriage while spending the holidays in London.
Chris Hessney and Simon Miall had the most dreamy destination wedding.
Chris became his own client as he took on the planning of their 2019 wedding. They had a destination wedding and got married at Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy. While Chris focused mostly on the decor, Simon handled the music and entertainment arrangements. Their grandiose three day Italian wedding looked like something out of a movie. Harper's Bazaar captured the ceremony in photos.
Does Chris Hessney currently have any kids?
While Chris and Simon have had some time to settle in since tying the knot, they currently do not have any kids. However, they are dog dads to Dexter. The couple has never publicly spoken on whether they plan to expand their family.
Want to watch Chris Hessney in action? Table Wars airs on HGTV on Friday nights at 10 p.m. EST.