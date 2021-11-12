Logo
David Bromstad on HGTV
Source: HGTV

'My Lottery Dream Home' Host David Bromstad Has a Pretty Impressive Net Worth

Nov. 12 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Popular shows about luxurious homes are more popular than ever because who doesn't love envisioning what their life would be like in their dream home.

This is probably why My Lottery Dream Home has been such a hit.

Hosted by interior designer David Bromstad, the reality series has been going strong for 11 seasons on HGTV, and fans are curious about more than just the homes that David is showing off.

david bromstad my lottery dream home
Source: HGTV
For starters, fans are curious about David Bromstad's net worth...

Being a talented interior designer who also knows how to be an influential TV personality is exactly what makes David such a success.

In 2006, David was named the winner of HGTV's reality competition, Design Star. From there, he began hosting several series for the network such as Color Splash, My Lottery Dream Home, and Веасh Flір.

David Bromstad

TV host and interior designer

Net worth: $4 million

David Bromstad is a successful TV host and interior designer.

Birth name: David Bromstad

Birthdate: August 17, 1973

Birthplace: Cokato, Minnesota

Relationship: None

Children: None

Education: Ringling College of Art and Design

According to Wealthy Persons, David currently has a net worth of $4 million and he earns an estimated yearly salary of $500,000 thanks to all his hard work on HGTV.

Another way David earns money is from his line of home furniture and furnishings called Grandin Road, which features both indoor and outdoor furniture pieces, beautiful decor, area rugs, and seasonal accessories for every room in the house.

David Bromstad also has an impressive "dream home" of his own.

In 2021, David took HGTV cameras along as he searched for his perfect house in a spinoff titled, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home.

After a year of searching (during a pandemic), David ended up finding the perfect five-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor-style house in Orlando, Fla.

Source: Instagram @bromco

"It’s my dream right now," he told HGTV. "It’s such a special and unique place, and every time people come in, the vibe here is so cool and chill. It’s a great entertainer’s home, and I love to entertain and I love to have people over, and the backyard is fantastic... So, I’m just living for the moment."

He continued, "I think this is going to be a generational home. It’s really special and it’s in a really special neighborhood."

What did David Bromstad do before HGTV?

It’s clear as day that David was always a creative and artistic individual. Before working his way up in the interior design industry, he worked as a Disney illustrator.

After that, David launched his own company called Bromstad Studio, which focuses on providing fantasy bedroom designs for children, combing his love for animation and interior design.

"I went from being a starving artist to being this thing I am right now. It’s been really exciting. I have my own television shows," he told South Florida Gay News in 2012. "It’s really cool. It kind of feels like a dream. It’s a pretty cool gig and I’m here to stay."

Yes, he is! You can watch David on My Lottery Dream Home Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.

