HGTV'S David Bromstad Is Living in His Own Person Dream Home Now

Fans of HGTV have come to know David Bromstad well. He’s been a part of the home improvement network since 2006, first appearing on (and winning!) the debut season of HGTV Design Star, and going on to star in his own show Color Splash for a whopping 11 seasons.

Since 2015, David has also been leading My Lottery Dream Home, in which he helps recent lottery winners find the perfect home to buy with their newfound funds. After helping so many people find and create their forever homes, is David living in a dream home of his own? Here's what we know about where David Bromstad lives now.