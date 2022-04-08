One of the first things you might do if you win the lottery is buy a brand new home. That's where David Bromstad comes in. The host of My Lottery Dream Home on HGTV has helped lottery winners find brand new luxurious properties for 11 seasons. He's assisted all sorts of winners, including singles, couples, and families.And he always makes time to show his own family some love. He seems to be very close with his parents. What do we know about them?Who are David Bromstad's parents? The host loves to shout out his love for his mom and dad!David Bromstad's Instagram is definitely busy. The HGTV personality shares all sorts of posts that include shirtless muscle selfies, bloopers from his shows, his favorite decor, and photos with Mickey Mouse at Disney World, just to name a few. But among his many photos, he's definitely made room to share an appreciation for his mom and dad.\n\nDavid's parents are Diane Marlys Bromstad and Richard Harold David Bromstad.On Mother's Day 2021, David shared a selfie with his mom as they celebrated the occasion in Florida. In a long post, David wrote, "To the sweetest, most wonderful, sassy, loving and kind mom ever! Forever my best friend and confidant!"He posted a similar selfie with his dad for Father's Day, writing, "Thank u for teaching me to be compassionate, kind, confident, and of course silly!"\n\nDavid is known for his bright personality on his show, so it's clear to see that he gets it from somewhere.Even when working, his family is never far from his mind. In a Lottery Dream Home special that aired in July 2021, David searched for his own dream home. Needless today, his family was on his mind during the search."I bought this house for me, of course, but I bought this house for my family," David remarks toward the end of the episode. "This is where we're going to have family holidays, birthdays. Traditions are going to be made here."David is also the youngest of several siblings.Of course, David is known to spread the love among his siblings as well. David is the youngest of four children. He has two older sisters named Dynelle Renee and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad, as well as an older brother named Dean Richard.In yet another loving Insta post, David expressed how appreciative he is to have his sisters in his life. "We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us," David wrote.\n\nCatch My Lottery Dream Home on HGTV.