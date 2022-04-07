'Swamp People' Star Ronnie Adams Is in a Happy Relationship With Jen Smith

'Swamp People' Star Ronnie Adams Is in a Happy Relationship With Jen SmithBy Chris Barilla
If you're familiar with the hit reality series Swamp People, then odds are that you know Ronnie Adams. A member of the show's cast since Season 10, Ronnie has proven himself time and time again to be a readily capable alligator hunter as well as an expert navigator in the Louisiana swamps.
Many fans know Ronnie for his memorable antics on Swamp People, but not as many may be aware that he's in a happy relationship. So, does Ronnie have a wife? Keep reading to find out!
Does 'Swamp People' star Ronnie Adams have a wife? He is currently engaged.
According to posts and images from his official Facebook page, Ronnie Adams is currently engaged to Jen Smith. A quick scroll through his page shows that the couple began dating back on March 27, 2019. Jen is a Glen Jean, W.V. native who currently lives in Abita Springs, La. An employee of Northshore Orthodontics, Jen also enjoys partaking in various outdoor activities with Ronnie, as evidenced by the photos she posts. She appears to have put her Facebook page on private but still has an active public Instagram here.
Barely four months after getting together, Ronnie popped the question to Jen on June 16, 2019, per TVStarBio.
On April 7, 2020, Jen shared that she had finally received her wedding gown. However, it's been more than two years since that date, and neither she nor Ronnie have posted updates on when they're getting married.
In their free time, the couple enjoy spending time in the outdoors together. Ronnie has posted photos of the two on hunting and fishing trips on numerous occasions.
Are 'Swamp People' stars Ashley Jones and Ronnie Adams romantically involved?
Over the last few years, some fans speculated that Ronnie and his co-star, Ashley Jones, have been romantically involved with one another. Granted, the two have great chemistry and work well together on Swamp People, but they are far from an item — quite the contrary, actually, as Ashley is also in a happy relationship of her own. The reality star is married to Chad Jones, an attorney who operates a law firm in Ridgeland, Miss., with whom she has three children.
Do Ronnie Adams and Jen Smith have any children together?
Despite not being officially married (yet), Ronnie and Jen are living happily with their blended family. Ronnie brings his daughter, Hannah Adams, from a previous relationship, while Jen brings her own two daughters, Sienna and Jade Allen, also from a previous relationship.
Despite not being related by blood, the family seem to be happy as ever, just look at this photo of them all embracing during the holidays.
If there's one thing that's clear from his and Jen's social media channels, it's that Ronnie loves his family just as much as he loves gator season!
Be sure to check out Ronnie and the rest of the cast of Swamp People, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on History.