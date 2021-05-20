'Swamp People' Star Daniel Edgar Was Married Twice — Who Are His Exes?

As one of the most industrious hunters on Swamp People, Daniel has poured a great deal of effort into catching as many alligators as possible over the past few seasons. Now in his seventies, Daniel first started fishing and spending more time on the bayou with his father, Rufus Edgar.

Daniel was married twice. He shares two sons, Joey and Dwaine, with his first wife, Juanita Thomas Broussard, and a daughter, Danielle, with his second wife, Mandy.