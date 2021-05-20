'Swamp People' Star Daniel Edgar Was Married Twice — Who Are His Exes?By Leila Kozma
May. 20 2021
A third-generation fisherman, Daniel Edgar joined the cast of Swamp People around 2016. Nicknamed the "Creole Patriarch," Daniel has demonstrated perseverance and true grit during the past few seasons of Swamp People. Despite his love of everything fishing and gator-hunting-related, Daniel does have a weak point: his family relationships. So, what happened to his ex-wives?
Daniel Edgar and his first wife split up because of his busy schedule.
As one of the most industrious hunters on Swamp People, Daniel has poured a great deal of effort into catching as many alligators as possible over the past few seasons. Now in his seventies, Daniel first started fishing and spending more time on the bayou with his father, Rufus Edgar.
Daniel was married twice. He shares two sons, Joey and Dwaine, with his first wife, Juanita Thomas Broussard, and a daughter, Danielle, with his second wife, Mandy.
"The only sleep I got was a little cat-nap at work," the star of 'Swamp People' recalls.
Daniel was under immense pressure to provide for his family during both of his marriages. His dedication to work left its mark on both relationships, as he oftentimes had to be away from home.
"I worked seven graveyards and I shrimped during the day," Daniel told International Magazine Kreol. "The only sleep I got was a little cat-nap at work."
As he told International Magazine Kreol, he and Juanita parted ways because of the lack of time they spent together. She got married once again, to Russell Broussard, whom Daniel described as a "good, solid gentleman" in the interview.
Juanita passed away in March 2018, aged 68.
Daniel and his second wife, Mandy, drifted apart for similar reasons.
Daniel says that he and his second wife, Mandy, parted ways because they found themselves unable to maintain a good relationship. They simply had too much work to do.
"Back then, we were open seven days a week. From five in the morning till eight at night. It was just too many hours," Daniel told International Magazine Kreol. "She worked very hard, but it got to the point where she just couldn't do it anymore."
"We've always managed to pay the bills and keep the kids fat," Daniel says.
Daniel founded his own company, St. Mary Seafood & Marina, in 1986. He is also the co-founder of Louisiana Bait Products, an agricultural products wholesaler launched in 2011.
"We've struggled – like any business it's not always good, but we've always managed to pay the bills and keep the kids fat," Daniel told International Magazine Kreol. "I guess that's all you can do."
Joey and Daniel's grandson, Dorien, played a key role in keeping the business afloat. A talented athlete, Dwaine temporarily left the family home to pursue a lucrative career as a baseball player. In 1994, he was drafted by the New York Yankees.
Joey, Dorien, and Dwaine, have all starred in Swamp People. Mandy's daughter, Danielle, has yet to make an appearance on the show.
