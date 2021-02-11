Big T From 'Swamp People' Updates Fans on His Gnarly Foot Infection

While many people usually get into watching a particular reality TV series because they're interested in the show's subject matter, along the way, they naturally tune in because of the "talent" associated with said subject matter in the show.

It's kind of difficult over the course of so many episodes and seasons for viewers at home to not identify and build an affection for the people they see in their favorite programs, which is why so many people were concerned with what happened to Big T on Swamp People.