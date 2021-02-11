Pickle Wheat From 'Swamp People' Has a Long History of Gator Hunting

Pickle Wheat From 'Swamp People' Has a Long History of Gator HuntingBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 11 2021, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
While the world of gator hunting might seem very foreign to a lot of people, it has proven to be quite the compelling watch on the History Channel series Swamp People. The show focuses on a set of alligator hunters whose French-Canadian ancestors settled in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin in the 18th century. Like their ancestors, the cast members on Swamp People are trying to maintain their way of life by providing for themselves.
Since the show debuted in 2010, there's been a lot of different cast members who have come and gone.
One addition for Season 12 is Pickle Wheat, whose family has a long history of looking for gators. She's one of just a few women featured on the show, and she has quite the connection to the cast.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new Swamp People star, including her age, her real name, and her relationship to one of the show's biggest characters.
Who is Pickle Wheat from 'Swamp People'?
Though Pickle Wheat is new to the show, she's certainly not new to the practice of alligator hunting. Per her bio on History.com, Pickle's great grandfather was one of the original alligator hunters in the St. Bernard Parish area. She's been helping her dad with hunting since she was quite small, and she's also a huge help with her family's business by making turkey and duck calls.
Outside of her work and the show, Pickle is dating a fellow alligator hunter.
She has been in a relationship with her Swamp People co-star Chase Landry since October of 2020. The duo made things Facebook official on Oct. 25, so there's every chance that their romance will be featured on Season 12 of Swamp People.
The 31-year-old has been on the show since Season 3, and he's been known to get a lot of viewer attention. He was previously married to Chelsea Kinney, and the two share a child named Riley together. It's unclear when exactly the two split up.
On her Instagram feed, Pickle showcases how outdoorsy she is. She's often using a crossbow, showing her kills, and interacting with animals.
How old is Pickle Wheat?
The hunting expert rang in her 25th birthday in September of 2020.
Her parents, Eddie and Missie Wheat, got married three years before Pickle was born. She was raised in Poydras, La, and she has a brother.
What is Pickle Wheat's real name?
Unsurprisingly, Pickle Wheat wasn't graced with that unique name at birth (although it would have been kind of amazing if that was the case). The newly minted reality star's real name is far more mainstream than Pickle — it's actually Cheyenne Wheat.
If you're looking to find Pickle Wheat on Instagram, she uses her given name on the photo sharing app. You can follow her on Instagram (or just check out her feed) here. She's also quite active on her Facebook feed.
Swamp People airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.