Pickle Wheat From 'Swamp People' Has a Long History of Gator Hunting

While the world of gator hunting might seem very foreign to a lot of people, it has proven to be quite the compelling watch on the History Channel series Swamp People . The show focuses on a set of alligator hunters whose French-Canadian ancestors settled in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin in the 18th century. Like their ancestors, the cast members on Swamp People are trying to maintain their way of life by providing for themselves.

Since the show debuted in 2010, there's been a lot of different cast members who have come and gone.

One addition for Season 12 is Pickle Wheat, whose family has a long history of looking for gators. She's one of just a few women featured on the show, and she has quite the connection to the cast.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new Swamp People star, including her age, her real name, and her relationship to one of the show's biggest characters.