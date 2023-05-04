Home > Television > Reality TV > Swamp People Source: Facebook/Pickle Wheat Who Is Pickle Wheat's Boyfriend? The 'Swamp People' Star Is With Her Baby Daddy Let's meet Pickle Wheat's boyfriend. The 'Swamp People' star is with her baby daddy. Details ahead on their life together in Louisiana. By Melissa Willets May 4 2023, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

When she's not hunting alligators in the thick, hot swamps of Louisiana, Swamp People star Pickle Wheat is a busy new mom to a seriously adorable baby girl. The reality star announced she had welcomed her first child in April of 2023. More on Pickle's daughter in a moment, including her unique and beautiful name. First, who is the alligator hunter dating?

Let's get to know the Louisiana native's other half, who is also the dad of her new arrival. Read on for details on who Pickle is dating and what's next for the Swamp People alum.

So, who is Pickle Wheat's boyfriend? He's a dad of two.

Pickle, real name Cheyenne, is dating Joshua Kippes, who is a new dad of two. He's an emergency medical technician who has a child from a previous relationship. In November of 2022, the reality star shared the happy news that she and Joshua were having a baby together, posting her sonogram photos on Facebook.

In January, the star shared that she was expecting a girl, writing on Facebook, "Many of you may already know, but if not, here’s some big news! We have a little lady coming in May! Whoever she may be, I hope the world is as kind to her as y’all are to me. Love you guys!"

Then, in late April of 2023, the couple's baby arrived safe and sound, with Pickle posting a series of sweet photos of the newborn, whose name is Maemi. According to The Bump, Maemi is a Japanese baby name that means "smile of truth."

Meanwhile, Joshua has a private Instagram account, so he hasn't shared photos of the baby or of his famous girlfriend — unless you count his profile picture, which features the EMT with the reality star and his son.

How long has Pickle Wheat been dating Joshua?

Pickle was previously linked to her Swamp People co-star Troy Landry, but she moved on with Joshua as of at least November of 2022 when they announced their pregnancy news.

We can judge from Pickle's social media that since announcing their baby on the way, the couple has spent quality time together outdoors, where she feels most at home. Indeed, apparently she helped him slay his first beast, which they showed off on Instagram.

The duo enjoyed Mardi Gras with Joshua's son in February, and now, they are likely taking time away from social media to bask in their new baby joy. Thanks for updating fans about Maemi's safe arrival, Pickle!