Pickle and Troy Are so Close on 'Swamp People,' People Think They're Related

Swamp People fans have a new favorite, and it's gator-hunting Pickle Wheat . The Swamp People star comes from a long line of gator hunters, and she's been accompanying her dad on gator hunting trips since she was little. The 25-year-old (whose real name is Cheyenne Wheat) is interestingly (possibly?) dating co-star Chase Landry , which fans also can't get enough of.

However, some people are wondering if Pickle is related to Troy (Chase's dad) because they have a close relationship and Pickle is constantly posting about him on social media. But they most certainly are not related. Let us explain.

Is Pickle related to Troy Landry?

Pickle isn't related to Troy Landry because she's dating his son, Chase. (Or at least, she was when Season 12 was filmed — her Facebook profile currently says "single.") Some viewers assume Pickle and Troy are related because they do act like kin on the show. Their banter seems indicative of a closer relationship, but in the end, it seems like Pickle is simply close with Troy because she's close with Chase.

One fan tweeted, "I’m loving the Troy-Pickles duo. Jr. & Willy bicker non-stop. I just love y’all."

I’m loving the Troy-Pickles duo. Jr. & Willy bicker non-stop. I just love y’all. 😂🥰#swamppeople — Spaz-ona Stinker (@VictoriaTurtle3) March 19, 2021

People really can't get enough of their bond. But again — they're definitely not related! "The banter between Troy Landry and Cheyenne Pickle Wheat on @SwampPeople is hilarious," another fan wrote.

The banter between Troy Landry and Cheyenne Pickle Wheat on @SwampPeople is hilarious. #SwampPeople — NASCAR Dad Guy (@NASCARDadGuy) March 19, 2021

It's clear that Pickle appreciates Troy, as she dedicated a post to him on Facebook recently. "This has got to be my favorite picture of us!! Can’t even begin to explain the hilarious relationship we have on and off camera. I cannot appreciate this man enough for everything he has taught me and for treating me like one of his own! Oh and thanks for being 'weak weak' like Mossey says, so I look strong...If I could only find some good help!!" she wrote.

She also called Troy her "partner in crime." In fact, there are more photos of her and Troy than there are of her and Chase, so maybe that's why so many people think Pickle and Troy are related.

And then there's this: "This is the face you make when you have the best captain in the swamp!! And no he didn't make me say this! Happy swamp day everybody!" Pickle wrote in a post she shared on Instagram.

...And then there's also this: "When you've been captain for so long, you forget how to deckhand!" she wrote and shared.

If you're a little bit new to Swamp People and aren't acquainted with Troy, you should know that he's considered the "King of the Swamp" (per his History.com bio). He hunts with his sons Jacob and Chase and nephew Holden, along with his friends Dusty Crum and Terral Evans.

Troy has an Instagram you can also follow, but he most just posts photos of his family — and the account hasn't been updated since 2015.