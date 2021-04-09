'Swamp People' Fans Wonder What Ever Happened to Glenn Guist

If you've religiously watched Swamp People over the years, you may have noticed the absence of a familiar face: Glenn Guist, who was a popular Swamp People regular, no longer seems to be on the History Channel show anymore. What happened to the gator hunter ? We did some snooping, and here's what we learned.

What happened to Glenn on 'Swamp People'?

It's unclear what happened to Glenn on Swamp People, only that he stopped appearing in new episodes in the last year. Some wonder if his absence has to do with his younger brother Mitchell's death, but Mitchell tragically passed away in 2012. Glenn appeared in episodes as recent as Season 11 in 2020, but is no longer listed as part of the cast on the Swamp People page via the History Channel. If you visit the page, you'll see a long list of cast members in Season 12, but Glenn is nowhere to be found.

Born in 1962, the 59-year-old alligator hunter has been living in Louisiana his whole life. He was extremely close with his brother, who died when he was only 47. Although people initially speculated that Mitchell was attacked by an alligator, he actually died of a heart attack. He was reportedly building a houseboat near Pierre Part on the Belle River. The medical report initially said he had a seizure, which caused him to fall off the boat. His death was later ruled as a heart attack.

Is Glenn gone forever? It's unclear at this time, but the History Channel likely knows that Glenn is a fan favorite. People have taken to Twitter to express their confusion over the gator hunter's whereabouts. "Ok, where is Glenn Guist? He is as much a part of Swamp People as any of them," one person shared. (Unfortunately, the History Channel has not replied with answers.)

"I have fallen in love with Glenn from Swamp People," a fan wrote back in 2020 when Glenn was still on the show.

The Guist brothers even have a fan page on Facebook which is 30,000 members strong. The admin continues to update the page, with the last post in February, wishing Glenn a happy birthday.

These days, it's likely that Glenn is still living in the bayou in Louisiana. Reports say that even though he's made a small fortune from starring in Swamp People (around $200,000 to $300,000 is his estimate net worth) he still lives the life he lived before and hunts alligators. After all, he and his late brother come from a long line of alligator hunters, and Glenn isn't ready to retire yet.