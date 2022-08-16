Troy Landry Is on the Road to Recovery After a Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Few shows have a more devoted fanbase than Swamp People, so it's only fitting that so many would be concerned about the health of one of the show's stars, Troy Landry. Rumors have been swirling about Troy's health, and they've led some to wonder what happened to him and whether he'll be around for the show's next season or not.
Did Troy Landry die?
Thankfully for fans and for his family, Troy is still alive. In a recent video update posted to Facebook, his son, Jacob Landry, explained that his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer but is now home from the hospital and on the road to recovery.
"Each day he's been getting better and better," Jacob said in the video. "They removed his prostate. Everything looks good, got the lab work back, they think they got everything out."
Jacob thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers and then said that Troy was trying to get better before 'gator season because they have the green light for a 14th season of Swamp People.
Troy also weighed in in the comments under the video, thanking his fans for their support and letting them know that he's doing "much better." It seems like excellent news for Troy.
The Landry clan has been with 'Swamp People' from the start.
Jacob and Troy are two of the oldest members of the Swamp People cast, so it's no wonder that fans have a special attachment to them that has only grown over the course of the show's run. Troy has also been involved in the show's spin-off, Serpent People, so it's fair to say that his condition is of critical interest to those who are most devoted to the show.
Fans are thrilled to hear that Troy is in recovery.
In the comments under Jacob's videos, fans were eager to celebrate the good news that Troy seemed to be recovering successfully from his cancer.
"I had it about 10 years ago and made my way through it. With God's help you’ll do the same," one person wrote in the comment.
"Awesome trick, gotta remember that one, please tell your dad hello from Cypress, Texas and thank you Lord for the good news, God is Good All the Time!!!!" another added.
"Troy and Jacob, My wife are in our 70s and we never miss your shows. Our prayers and thoughts go out for you Tom. I also went through prostrate cancer twice. Looking forward to the upcoming season. Troy adding little Pickle to your boat was a good move. Blessings from the Cokers in South Carolina. Get well and have fun!!" another person added.
Troy is clearly beloved by his fans, and while it's unclear exactly how active he'll be able to be in the next season of Swamp People, fans are eager to see him in almost any capacity. He's focused on his recovery for now, and when it comes time to film the next season, fans will have to wait and see what kind of shape he's in.