History's 'Swamp People' Is Filmed in the Deep South

The phrase “see you later, alligator” is taken literally in the state of Louisiana. Deep in the wetlands lies a community of more than 2 million alligators and History’s hit reality show Swamp People offers us a rare glimpse into their habitat.

The series, which first aired more than a decade ago, follows alligator hunters who brave the elements with hopes of bringing home the bacon — or in this case, alligator.

In January 2022, Swamp People returned for Season 13, in which we saw natural disaster strike. The crew was forced to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm that ravaged the gulf coast. But where exactly is Swamp People filmed? Here’s what we know.