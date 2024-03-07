Home > Television > Reality TV > Swamp People How Much Is Alligator Hunter and 'Swamp People' Star Troy Landry Worth? In addition to cashing checks from 'Swamp People' and doing gator tours, Troy sells Choot ‘Em hats, shirts, koozies, decals, and signed photographs. By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 7 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET Source: History

People sure do love the swamp. Well, that may not be entirely accurate. People sure do love to watch folks in the Louisiana Atchafalaya Basin Swamp, specifically the cast of Swamp People, on the History Channel.

Article continues below advertisement

The popular and long-running reality show has been successful for the cable network since it premiered on Aug. 22, 2010. The show's debut helped set a ratings record for History. If you’ve been a long-time viewer, you probably won’t be shocked by the net worth of one of its original cast members, Troy Landry.

Source: History

Article continues below advertisement

Troy Landry has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

According to multiple sources, Troy has a net worth of $2 million. It may not sound like a lot for someone who has been on one of the network's most popular shows for more than a decade, but considering the average alligator hunter salary, it’s pretty astounding. If you’re wondering, alligator hunters get paid an average of around $15 an hour.

Troy makes $30,000 per month from the show and his son earns $10,000 per episode. The two are some of the highest-paid members of the relatively large cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Troy Landry Reality TV Star, Alligator Hunter Net worth: $2 million Troy Landry is a reality television star known for his role on Swamp People, Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, and Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry. Birth Name: Troy Landry Birth Date: Sept. 6, 1960 Birth Place: Pierre Part, La. Mother: Myrtle Landry Father: Duffy Landry Spouse: Bernita Landry Children: Brandon, Jacob, Chase Education: Pierre Part Primary School and Middle School

Troy never stopped offering alligator tours. Interested viewers can still go on their own tour with Troy and his family on a guided alligator hunt with the Landry Gang. From the Choot ‘Em business page, “Are you a big fan of the History Channel, and more specifically, the 'Swamp People'? If so, you won't want to miss the opportunity to go on a guided alligator hunt with Troy Landry, the star of the show. Troy's sons, Jacob, Chase, and Brandon, may also be a part of your memorable experience.”

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to cashing checks from History and showing people those gators, Troy has increased his net worth with Choot ‘Em hats, shirts, koozies, decals, and signed photographs online and at three shops, (Duffy’s Shell (which is owned and operated by the Landry family), La Maison De Fleur, and Pierre Part Store) in Pierre Part, La.

Article continues below advertisement

Troy’s net worth also increased due to some of Choot ‘Em’s sponsors, which are pretty big names. The company is sponsored by AJ Dohmann Chrysler Dodge Jeep, CCI, Evolution Marine, Mercury Marine Products, Plano Synergy, Redneck Blinds, Savage Arms, and Yeti Coolers.