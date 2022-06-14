Is the History Channel Reality Series ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Real? You Be the Judge

Now on its third season — which premiered on May 3, 2022 — The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch highlights bizarre animal deaths (like mutilated cattle), close encounters, and seemingly convenient data-collecting interruptions that occur at the "world's most mysterious hotspot." Deemed "UFO alley" in the 1950s, the 512-acre Skinwalker Ranch may just be an alien polestar.

Especially considering the sci-fi-like reality series lives on the literal History Channel, many viewers (i.e., skeptics) want to know one thing: Is The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch real?