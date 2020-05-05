'Skinwalker Ranch' Fans: This Is Where the History Channel Show Is Filmed

Skinwalker Ranch (also known as Sherman Ranch, but that name sounds way less cool and occult) has been a long-time obsession with UFO, monster, and paranormal enthusiasts. In fact, it spawned a 2013 horror flick, years of speculative articles, investigations, studies, and now, the hot spot is the subject of a History Channel series.

This has drummed up even more interest in the spooky location which has tons of fans wondering: where is The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch filmed?