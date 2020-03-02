We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
ancient-aliens-s12-desktop-2048x1152-1583185961455.jpg
Source: History.com

'Ancient Aliens' Tells Viewers Countless Lies, and Some Actually Believe Them

By

Ancient Aliens is a History TV series that explores many controversial theories about extraterrestrials that visited the Earth millions of years ago. 

From how dinosaurs invaded the planet, to ancient Egypt, early cave drawings, and many mass sightings in the United States, each episode will give a history to many questions, provocative controversies, firsthand accounts, speculations, and grounded theories. 

Archaeologists think the show is bogus.

The show is in its 15th season and remains one of the network's most popular. With that, archaeologists have mentioned that the show has a lot of wild conspiracy theories.

According to The Things, the website shares 20 facts that the show lied about with research on each fact. For example, the narrator of the show, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, explained how aliens had manipulated dinosaur DNA. 