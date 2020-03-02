'Ancient Aliens' Tells Viewers Countless Lies, and Some Actually Believe Them

'Ancient Aliens' Tells Viewers Countless Lies, and Some Actually Believe ThemBy Larry Stansbury
Ancient Aliens is a History TV series that explores many controversial theories about extraterrestrials that visited the Earth millions of years ago.
From how dinosaurs invaded the planet, to ancient Egypt, early cave drawings, and many mass sightings in the United States, each episode will give a history to many questions, provocative controversies, firsthand accounts, speculations, and grounded theories.
Archaeologists think the show is bogus.
The show is in its 15th season and remains one of the network's most popular. With that, archaeologists have mentioned that the show has a lot of wild conspiracy theories.
According to The Things, the website shares 20 facts that the show lied about with research on each fact. For example, the narrator of the show, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, explained how aliens had manipulated dinosaur DNA.
In fact, coelacanths appeared more than 130 million years ago before dinosaurs.
The Ancient Alien Question author Philip Coppens appeared on the series and presented academic research that the show lacked. He said that the show is "the destruction of the Library of Alexandria and other book burnings as suppression of ancient truth without recognizing his own call for the destruction of the scientific order, replacing scientific investigation with a new history of mysticism and myth."
The narrators explained the facts incorrectly.
In one episode, Giorgio was telling viewers that carbon-14 dating is unreliable and cannot tell the age of dinosaurs. Paleontologists do not use carbon-14.
Radiocarbon dating works for showing carbon-bearing materials that are up to an estimate of 60,000 years old. Paleontologists use various radiometric dating techniques to learn non-avian dinosaurs' history. They also mentioned that the earth’s volcanoes were created by extraterrestrials.
For uranium-lead dating, geologists will investigate the similarities and differences between the abundance of lead and uranium. Then, they mentioned that the Pumapunku was not built by ancient humans and weighed over 800 tons, but it was actually 181.
Another example was when the narrator said that aliens gave Ancient Egyptians the power of airplanes. There are no Ancient Egyptian planes whatsoever found during that time.
Will the series renew for a new season?
The show is so full of conspiracy theories that it's perfect for anyone who doesn't like history. According to the TV Series Finale, the show explained how they have "experts" David Hatcher Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe, and Erich von Daniken who, along with Giorgio, explain their theories on Earth.
This show is the network's longest-running series and has reached over 47 million viewers worldwide.
Catch up on the latest episode of this season on History TV. If you have Hulu, you can stream the show as well if you have an account.
