Nancy Finds Herself in Some Dodgy Situations in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Does She Die? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things.
Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix on May 27, 2022, offering a much-needed update on the latest changes taking place in the lives of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is unlikely to make a career as a shoebox diorama artist; Nancy (Natalia Dyer), who is very likely to smash it as a journalist; and the rest of the Hawkins gang.
Who made it to the other side? Who died in Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things?
Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' features several shocking plot twists. Does Nancy die?
After some heavy investigating, Nancy, Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) pedal out on the Lover's Lake in Season 4, Episode 6 of Stranger Things, searching for a portal to the Upside Down. Unfortunately, they find exactly what they are looking for.
The foursome ends up in a barren landscape closely resembling their beloved town of Hawkins, Ind., circa 1983. It's perhaps worth pointing out that this somewhat dystopian iteration of the town boasts a colony of absolutely vicious bats and a range of other entities who owe their loyalty to the season's antagonist, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Throughout the season, Vecna has been using his powers to remotely infiltrate the minds of his victims, preying on their past traumas and ultimately killing them.
Robin and Eddie eventually make it back to the right-side-up version of Hawkins in Season 4, Episode 7. The same can't be said for Nancy and Steve, however.
Nancy and Steve didn't make it through the portal opening from Eddie's trailer in Season 4, Episode 7. What's next?
Unfortunately, just as Nancy is about to climb through the portal into Hawkins, she finds herself falling through a Vecna-induced abyss and ends up in a location that looks uncannily similar the pool where Barb (Shannon Purser) died in Season 1. That's right — Nancy has been overtaken by Vecna. Since Max has been the only character able to dodge his attacks so far, things aren't looking too promising for the aspiring journalist.
However, because the Duffer Brothers like to torture us, Season 4, Vol. 1 ends on a cliffhanger. Nancy doesn't die, but we're not so sure she's going to make it out of this encounter alive, either. She stuck inside her own head, facing-off against Vecna.
Steve, who also hasn't made it through the gate to Hawkins, is left calling out to her as he watches her entranced body stand motionless. Due to earlier hints at their rekindling romance, some fan theories claim that Steve will end up sacrificing himself to save Nancy.
Some other characters die in Season 4, Vol. 1 of 'Stranger Things.'
While Nancy and Steve are still hanging by a thread, the same can't be said about minor characters Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Fred (Logan Riley Bruner).
Chrissy dies in Episode 1 at the hands of Vecna's mind-powers. Eddie, the only person in the room with her, has to take the blame for the tragedy. Fred, Nancy's newspaper colleague, dies in a similar way to Chrissy.
Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things is available on Netflix now.