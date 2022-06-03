Nancy Finds Herself in Some Dodgy Situations in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Does She Die? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things.

Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix on May 27, 2022, offering a much-needed update on the latest changes taking place in the lives of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is unlikely to make a career as a shoebox diorama artist; Nancy (Natalia Dyer), who is very likely to smash it as a journalist; and the rest of the Hawkins gang.

Who made it to the other side? Who died in Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things?