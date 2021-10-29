Skinwalkers Are All Over TikTok, but Not Everyone Knows the Real History Behind Them

A skinwalker is a creature that is deeply rooted in Navajo culture. Formally named yee naaldlooshii, a skinwalker is defined as "a kind of wicked sorcerer who can transform into, occupy, or disguise themselves as an animal," per River City Ghosts. In fact, yee naaldlooshii literally translates to "with it, he goes on all fours."

They are said to exist primarily on Native American reservations.