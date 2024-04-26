Home > Television > Reality TV > Swamp People What Can't 'Swamp People' Newbie Anna Ribbeck Do? She Hunts, She Forages, She Arches — She Does It All! Anna Ribbeck isn’t like other Swamp People. She’s young, new to hunting, and eager to revolutionize alligator hunting. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 26 2024, Published 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@annathearcher

When most of us hear “swamp people,” we don’t necessarily think of cutthroat alligator hunters. It’s more likely that we think of smelly fantastical troll-like creatures who live in swamps all day and all night, but that’s not what the phrase actually means. In the past decade, the History Channel has reminded us that the term comes from a fiercely independent group of people who live and work in the swamps, pictured in their reality series, Swamp People.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Now 15 seasons in, Swamp People features a large cast of alligator hunters who get their strenuous and dangerous work done in September and October. A recent addition to the cast is Anna Ribbeck, who only joined in Season 14. Despite her short tenure, she’s making big waves, and we don’t just mean in the swamps.

Article continues below advertisement

'Swamp People' star Anna Ribbeck is about 30 years old and grew up in south Louisiana.

Anna hasn’t been a public figure for long, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t made her mark. One of the fans’ favorite things about Anna is how she not only hunts but also forages, and she hunts and gathers everything that she eats. It’s a pretty impressive way to live and proves that she’s on her way to living totally off the grid if she wants to. Instead, however, she shares tips and tricks on social media about how she lives her unique lifestyle.

Her website states, “AnnaTheArcher was born and raised in south Louisiana. She grew up playing basketball, ditch fishing, and eating crawfish. Contrary to popular belief, she was not introduced to hunting or archery until her early twenties.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her story then goes on to her college years, from 2011–2016 when she studied at Louisiana State University and was first introduced to archery. According to Anna's LinkedIn, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Horticultural Science, so it makes sense that she went into the nature industry. She first got into it by competing in local 3D archery tournaments and then worked with Bear Archery Factory in Gainesville, Fla., before moving back to Louisiana.

Article continues below advertisement

Once she moved back and started getting into gator hunting, a friend of hers got her in touch with the producers of Swamp People. But gator hunting wasn’t Anna’s main source of income. “[It was] a hobby,” she told The Advocate before her first season aired. “I have friends and we'll go out and 'gator hunt and they sell the 'gators.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘Swamp People’ hunter Anna Ribbeck has a boyfriend and a side job.

It’s clear that gator hunting isn’t Anna’s only passion. Aside from foraging and archery, Anna works as an assistant communications specialist for LSU AgCenter to help curate their social media and brand marketing. She also finished her Master of Science at LSU in Plant, Environmental, and Soil Studies in 2023.

Source: Facebook/@annathearcher Anna Ribbeck and boyfriend Ry Smith