What Do the 'Swamp People' Do With All of the Alligators They Kill?

If you've ever watched History channel's Swamp People, then you're no stranger to gator hunting. Depending on where you grew up, the idea of coming across an alligator might range from mundane to absolutely terrifying. I belong to the latter group (no gators in Jersey, just high property taxes) and am amazed at the ease and confidence these folks exhibit in their gator hunting exploits.

But what do they do with the alligators after killing them?