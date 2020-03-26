'Swamp People' Star Ashley Jones Reveals Her Husband Introduced Her to Hunting

It’s hard to believe that History Channel’s hit reality show Swamp People has been on the air for 11 seasons, but our favorite cast member just joined the series last year. As the only female alligator hunter featured, Ashley "Deadeye" Jones is a breath of fresh air amid all that testosterone.

Though the redheaded beauty spends most of her time on screen with good friend Ronnie Adams in Louisiana’s Belle River bogs, her home base is actually Mississippi, where she lives with her husband and three kids.