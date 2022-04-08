Inside the ‘Get Organized With the Home Edit’ Stars Joanna and Clea’s Colorful Office

Get Organized fans have watched Joanna and Clea switch between their celebrity and local clientele. They said it was vital for them to show both groups on the series to depict an average day at The Home Edit accurately.

“That was the format that we discussed initially with Netflix,” Clea shared with Entertainment Weekly. “It does reflect, truly, our business. We work with a lot of celebrity clientele, but we also work with a lot of non-celebrity clientele.