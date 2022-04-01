'Get Organized with The Home Edit' Season 2 Features A-List Celebrity Clientele

'Get Organized with The Home Edit' Season 2 Features A-List Celebrity ClienteleBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 1 2022, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
As the weather warms up, many people are seeking spring cleaning inspiration from programs like Get Organized with The Home Edit. The Netflix original follows The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who are experts at helping their clients combat clutter. The Nashville residents are known for their signature vibrantly-colored organization makeovers.
The reality series debuted in 2020, and it returned for a second season on April 1, 2022. Like the debut season, the newest set of episodes features a mix of regular, "average Joe" clients and a multitude of celebrity cameos — from musicians, to talk show hosts, to TikTok stars.
Read on to find out which public figures decided to get organized themselves on the second season, and for your guide on the makeovers featured on the newest set of episodes.
1. Drew Barrymore
The second season kicked off with a major celeb cameo, as Clea and Joanna were asked to organize and bring "harmony" to the test kitchen on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show.
With the talk show taping its second season, Drew wanted to focus on creating an organization system to make things easier for those who work on the set.
2. Winnie Harlow
The model and ANTM alum appeared on the series in the second episode to get her glam room organized in her L.A. home for the first time. After finding Clea and Joanna on social media, Winnie wanted to set the room up so she could get ready for big events more easily.
3. Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt and Chris Pratt
In the third episode, The Home Edit founders were recruited to help spouses Chris and Katherine get their garage set up following a move. The task marked the first time that the expert organizers had to find a place for a collection of archery bows, but they were able to come up with a system to make the garage a functional space.
4. Lauren Conrad
The Laguna Beach star was featured on the fourth episode, alongside fellow The Little Market founder, Hannah Skvarla. Lauren and Hannah wanted Clea and Joanna to help them get their space for their non-profit assembled.
5. Kelsea Ballerini
After their work with Lauren wrapped up on the fourth episode, the Netflix stars went to country singer Kelsea Ballerini's tour bus for their next celebrity project. Though they had worked with the "Half of My Hometown" singer before, the stakes were higher for Clea and Joanna this time around, as she was going to be living on the bus for about three months for her tour.
6. Danielle Brooks
After becoming obsessed with the Netflix program when Season 1 debuted, the Orange Is the New Black actress starred on the fifth episode to bring her "mom cave" idea to life.
Danielle even brought her adorable daughter along for the big reveal.
7. Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard
The Florida Georgia Line singer and the Meaning Full Living podcast host, who have worked with The Home Edit before on their pantry, brought the duo in to convert Tyler's man cave to a playroom.
The space was for their three young kids, so Joanna and Clea had multiple clients to impress in the sixth episode.
8. Topper Guild
TikTok star Topper Guild made quite the first impression on the organizers when he pranked them by jumping out at them as they knocked on his door. In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Joanna and Clea helped the 18-year-old internet sensation get his first house ready by creating an organization system for his content studio.
9. Kevin Hart
For the final episode of the season, Kevin Hart asked Clea and Joanna to help his friend, Harry Ratchford, and his wife, Kai Ratchford, get their closet situated.
The comedian didn't see the final product in person, but he appeared on the finale via a Facetime call.
Season 2 of Get Organized with The Home Edit is available to stream on Netflix now.