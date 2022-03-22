Why Can't the Designers on 'Rock the Block' Design Themselves Different Outfits Each Episode?

One fan commented about the style deja vu on an Instagram post by Brian Kleinschmidt, who hosts 100 Day Dream Home with his wife Mika. Brian and Mika participated in Season 2 of Rock the Block and he had this to say about their wardrobes: "We had about four of the same outfits. It was our ‘uniform.’ Makes it easier to film the show."

And he's right, not only is it better for the cast, but also the crew and the editors who work tirelessly to make the show fit together seamlessly.