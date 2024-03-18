Home > Television > Reality TV > Rock the Block ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Had a Controversial First for the HGTV Series Viewers and the ‘Rock the Block’ teams themselves were disappointed with how Season 5, Episode 2 played out. By Dan Clarendon PUBLISHED Mar. 18 2024, 10:12 p.m. ET UPDATED Mar. 19 2024, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

Four teams are getting a second shot at glory in Rock the Block Season 5, the latest installment of the HGTV competition series in which duos compete to add the most value to neighboring homes under a strict budget. This season, “the pressure will be at an all-time high as HGTV powerhouse duos return to the Block seeking a renovation showdown to settle old scores and achieve victory — winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor,” the cable network teases.

The competitors who are renovating waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Fla., this season are renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Battle on the Beach), home renovation partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), real estate experts and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses), and real estate broker Page Turner and contractor Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). With Episode 2 already sparking controversy, here’s a recap of the competition so far…

Episode 1 — Kitchen Redemption

Rock the Block Season 5 kicked off on March 4, 2024, with host Ty Pennington telling the teams this edition’s twist. In this season, the four teams aren’t renovating four separate houses; they’re renovating two sets of two attached homes, as Heavy reports. That means each team has another team working on the other side of a central wall and will have to collaborate with that team on the backyard design.

For their first challenge, though, the teams designed kitchens and dining rooms for their homes’ first levels. Rock the Block Season 3 champions Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate) swung by to judge the results, and they gave the Episode 1 win to Page and Mitch. Egypt and Mike liked the bi-fold window of Page and Mitch’s coastal-chic kitchen design as well as the grocery lift, per Heavy.

Episode 2 — Living Room Redemption

In Season 5, Episode 2 on March 11, Ty had the teams shift their focus to the living room. This time, it was up to Season 2 champs Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) to select the winners of the episode, and they announced the series’ first-ever tie, according to Country Living.

Brian and Mika liked Keith and Evan’s “warm and comfortable” design and its space optimization, but they also appreciated Sarah and Bryan’s floating ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. And so Brian and Mika had both teams share the victory. “It feels great,” Evan said. “It would be nice to fully win, but I’ll take it.” Added Keith, “I’m glad to share it with Bryan and Sarah, but it’s still a little disappointing.”

Judging by comments on HGTV’s Instagram post about Episode 2’s results, fans weren’t happy about the tie. “Two bedrooms and bathrooms — Keith and Evan should have won, no tie,” one user wrote. “You can see the disappointment on their face[s].” Someone else commented, “Keith [and] Evan clearly won. A tie? Just pick one.”

And a third viewer said that Keith and Evan were robbed. “I normally love Brian and Mika, but a tie? Really?!” that commenter wrote. “If these judges don’t get better, I’m done.”

Episode 3 — Main Suite

In the third episode of Season 5, which aired on March 18, 2024, the teams were introduced to the Main Suite Redemption challenge. Tasked with renovating the master bedroom, bathroom, and closet, Keith and Evan went into the challenge with a $2,000 bonus from last week’s victory. With it, they were able to install a bidet for their toilet, per Heavy, and even added a coffee station in the closet.

The guys also wanted to add a fireplace to the closet and behind it, create a door leading to the laundry room. As for Lyndsay and Leslie, they upgraded the bathroom to give it more of a spa-like feel equipped with a cold plunge pool and sauna. Page and Mitch screened in the balcony on the third floor and transformed the main bathroom into “one big wet room.”

Bryan and Sarah downsized the closet and aimed to incorporate two individual vanities into the bathroom, along with installing a window in the shower area. Kristina Crestin from Farmhouse Fixer appeared as the guest judge and declared Page and Mitch the winners of Season 5, Episode 3 of Rock the Block. They received a $3,000 bonus to put towards next week’s renovation project.