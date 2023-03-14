‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Winners Revealed: Who Has Won the HGTV Competition so Far?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Season 4 of Rock the Block. Another season of HGTV’s Rock the Block is here with a new cast of fixer-uppers. Season 4 premiered on March 6, 2023, and brought in some of your favorite designers and flippers from other shows competing for the highest appraisal and a chance at having a street named after them. This season, the Rock the Block teams headed to Berthoud, Colo., to create identical homes in a cul-de-sac neighborhood.

Episode 1 — Kitchen Challenge

In Rock the Block Episode 1, “Kitchen Face-Off,” the teams launched the competition with a hot air balloon ride before their challenge — a kitchen design. After days of creating their kitchens, the teams gathered to have the designs judged by Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous and Rock the Block Season 3. Jenny and Dave were impressed with each team’s efforts. Ultimately, the couple chose Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin’s “Modern Farmhouse” kitchen. The challenge earned the team an extra $1,000 for the following week.

Episode 2 — Living Room Challenge

After surviving their first challenge, the teams returned for Episode 2, “Living Room Face-Off.” During the competition, Mitch Glew and Page Turner made a dicey decision to avoid renovating their bathroom and instead opted for a half bathroom. Despite their unconventional design, Page and Mitch won over their competitors. Judges Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) and Jenn Todryk (No Demo Reno) selected the Fix My Flip stars as the winners. Now, they have an extra $1,000 for next week’s “Main Suite Face-Off” challenge.

