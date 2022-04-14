Is Page Turner Married? Fans of 'Fix My Flip' Want to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
HGTV’s Fix My Flip has caught the interest of many viewers for numerous reasons. The home restoration- and real estate-focused series not only gives viewers the inside scoop on renovation ideas and the housing market — it also puts renowned real estate agent and strategist Page Turner into the spotlight.
Most viewers watch the show to learn tricks of the trade from Page, but others tune in to marvel at her beauty. Because Page’s co-host, DeRon Jenkins, happens to be her ex-boyfriend, the details of her romantic life have piqued the interest of fans. So, is Page Turner married? Is the 48-year-old dating? Get comfortable as we spill all the tea.
Page Turner is currently #TeamSingle.
It appears that the dating world is Page’s oyster! According to Meaww, Page is currently single. In fact, the businesswoman has never been married, though she does have three daughters.
If you scroll through Page’s social media pages, there is no sign of the HGTV host being in any romantic relationship. In fact, her Instagram page is mostly composed of her career wins, HGTV content, selfies, and a few photos with friends and family.
However, that doesn’t mean that Page is actually on the market. It has become common practice for many celebrities and public figures to keep their romantic lives private; sometimes it feels good to keep sensitive details to yourself. So, there is a chance that Page may have a special someone in her life, but we’ll only learn about it if Page decides to share that with the public. Until then, Page seems to be focused on growing professionally and enjoying her loved ones.
Page once dated her co-host, DeRon Jenkins.
It’s considered to be faux pas to do business with your ex, but Page and DeRon appear to have a great thing going. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Page and DeRon were once an item.
GossipNextDoor reports that Page and DeRon first met sometime before 2008. Page was showing a home to a prospective client, and DeRon was working on the home as a builder. The pair later forged a business relationship, with Page serving as DeRon’s realtor. However, things between the two became personal. Page and DeRon later dated for five years.
Unfortunately, the duo was unable to sustain their relationship, but there’s no love lost. While the pair did need some time apart before re-establishing their friendship, things are better than ever between Page and DeRon. In a January 2018 Us Weekly interview, Page shared that she and DeRon are simply better friends.
“We dated for a long time, but we still remained friends,” Page shared. “So that’s I think the big difference. We didn’t have this huge blow up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama. We still work together well and make money. [We said], ‘Let’s do that.’”
If fans were hoping for Page and DeRon to give their relationship another try, the chances are slim to none.
Even though Page seems to be laser-focused on her career, we hope that she’s able to find a partner that loves and cherishes her — and for all we know, she could already have a beau by her side.