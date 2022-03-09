Meet HGTV Star Page Turner's Three Beautiful Daughters

Meet HGTV Star Page Turner's Three Beautiful DaughtersBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 9 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
As a TV show host and producer, Page Turner achieved the kind of success of which most people can only dream. She made her TV debut in 2017, appearing in the Season 1 premiere of Joined at the Flip — and it's been uphill ever since.
A proud Nashvillite, Page — who currently stars in Fix My Flip — frequently appears in videos and programs spotlighting the rich cultural life of the area. As a seasoned social media influencer, she often shares updates about her latest work projects.
But what is there to know about Page's family?
HGTV star Page Turner has three adult daughters.
A career woman inside and out, Page obtained a loyal fan base thanks to her cheery disposition, exceptional salesmanship skills, and ability to find dream homes that tick all of the boxes.
In addition to her appearances as the host of Fix My Flip, she works as an executive producer, a media personality, and a real estate agent at EXp Realty. Page has been able to juggle work and family life. She is the proud mom of three adult daughters.
Page's daughters all seem to be living in different cities.
Quincy Alexis is busy building a successful modeling career in Los Angeles.
As a recent Instagram post suggests, she is represented by the A3 Artists Agency.
A University of Notre Dame graduate, Qai now lives in New York.
Judging by her Instagram profile, she enjoys traveling the world, spending time with friends, and exploring new locations in her chosen city.
Zaire tied the knot with Dr. Rodney Moses Kizito on Oct. 10, 2021, after four years of dating.
In a previous Instagram post, she revealed that they first got talking during a Bible study group — and the rest, as they say, was history.
Page occasionally takes to Instagram to share updates about their latest family hangouts and TikTok filming sessions.
Many HGTV viewers remember Page Turner from 'Flip or Flop Nashville.'
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins hosted HGTV's Flip or Flop Nashville in 2018. As they revealed to viewers on the show, they were actually a former couple. Before co-hosting the program, the two had previously dated for about five years.
"We dated for a long time, but we still remained friends," Page told Us Weekly in 2018. "We didn't have this huge blow-up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama. We still work together well and make money. [We said], 'Let's do that.'"
"There was a little separation. We needed a break for a couple years. Then we were like ‘All right – we good,'" they added later on. "I think we are in such a great place right now. We work really well together."
Fix My Flip airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.