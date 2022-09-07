Mina Starsiak Hawk Talks "Raw and Real" Spinoff Series 'Good Bones: Risky Business' (EXCLUSIVE)

Now, Mina is saying goodbye to her usual crew and will tackle her biggest and most challenging project to date in the spin-off series Good Bones: Risky Business. The limited six-episode series will feature a more in-depth look at the renovation process, behind-the-scenes commentary, and ... cursing.

Yes, the Discovery Plus limited series does allow for Mina, who claims to have a "sailor's mouth," to drop the occasional swear word. Ahead of the show's premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with the HGTV star about her "raw and real" spin-off series, and more.