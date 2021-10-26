The HGTV show Good Bones has become one of the network's most popular. Starring Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the mother-daughter duo as they take on home projects with love and care. Fans love seeing the bond between these two and how much they love working together.But viewers want to know: Where is Good Bones filmed? Like other HGTV shows, this one focuses on a specific area that is special to the stars. Here's what we know about where Karen and Mina call home and why it's so important to them.Where is 'Good Bones' filmed?According to Screen Rant, Good Bones is filmed in Indianapolis, Ind. This is important to the show considering that Karen and Mina are from the area and they are very hands-on when it comes to all the renovations on the show. \n\nThe two mainly focus on historic areas of the city, like Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, and Old Southside. Fountain Square is extra special to them because that's where they began flipping houses years before the show began.Karen and Mina's home renovation business is also based in Indianapolis. Two Chicks and a Hammer is so focused on the area that this is the company's mission statement: "Revitalize Indianapolis one property at a time."\n\nAccording to their website, Karen and Mina would flip two to three homes a year while also working other jobs before their company and HGTV series took off. Those who watch the show will also notice how many Indy shirts the two wear.Karen and Mina renovate really old homes.If there's one thing to expect working in historic areas is that the homes have been around for a long time. Some of them could have easily been around for hundreds of years before Karen and Mina got to working on them. In the Season 6 premiere, we see them working on a Victorian-era home.The house is described as "old" and "insect-infested" in a blog post by HGTV. But Karen and Mina are trying to make it "a chic oasis for a new family," while doing their best to save its iconic Victorian details.On Good Bones, many of the homes look like they can't possibly be saved. But because of the dedication this mom and daughter duo puts into each project, it seems like almost anything is possible. So far, there have been six seasons of the show and dozens of homes have been rehabilitated. It doesn't look like they're going to stop any time soon. \n\nYou can watch Good Bones on HGTV on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.