Home > Television > Reality TV > Rock the Block Source: HGTV Who Are the Judges for Season 4 of 'Rock the Block'? There Are Some Past Winners By Katherine Stinson Mar. 6 2023, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Four teams of home renovation experts. Identical projects and budgets, all on one block. What else could possibly ensue on such a competition other than creative chaos? That's right, HGTV fans – Rock the Block is back for a fourth season.

Article continues below advertisement

As Distractify previously reported, the four teams competing on Rock the Block Season 4 include Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from Renovation Island, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from Luxe for Less, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from Farmhouse Fixer, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from Fix My Flip. But who are the Rock the Block Season 4 judges determining the ultimate victors of the fourth season? Read on for details!

Dave and Jenny Marrs ('Fixer to Fabulous')

Source: HGTV

According to an official press release from HGTV, Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs will appear on the first episode of Rock the Block Season 4 to judge which contestants designed the best kitchen and dining area for a potential client.

Article continues below advertisement

Mina Starsiak Hawk ('Good Bones')

Source: HGTV

The daughter in the mother-daughter duo that hosts the HGTV series Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk will join an episode of Rock the Block Season 4, judging the contestants on their ability to design the entry and living room areas of their respective homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn Todryk ('No Demo Reno')

Source: HGTV

Per the same official HGTV press release, home design influencer and No Demo Reno star Jenn Todryk will be joining Mina on an episode of Rock the Block Season 4 to judge the contestants on their ability to design the entry and living room areas of their respective assigned homes on the block.

Article continues below advertisement

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis ('Unsellable Houses')

Source: HGTV

Twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Unsellable Houses fame will hop over to Rock the Block Season 4 to judge the contestants specifically on the main bedroom suite.

Article continues below advertisement

Alison Victoria ('Windy City Rehab')

Source: HGTV

You could call Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab a Jill of all Trades — she'll appear as a judge on Rock the Block Season 4 alongside another prominent HGTV designer to judge the contestants 1,500-square-foot lower levels of the houses.

Article continues below advertisement

Veronica Valencia ('Revealed')

Source: Instagram/@veronicavalencia

Veronica Valencia will use a family's heritage as inspiration on her own HGTV show Revealed, but on Season 4 of Rock the Block she'll be judging the contestants designs of their 1,500-square-foot lower level spaces alongside Alison Victoria in an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt ('100 Day Dream Home')

Source: Instagram/@mikamakesmoves

Season 2 Rock the Block victors and 100 Day Dream Home hosts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will make a glorious return to Rock the Block Season 4 as judges, determining which contestants designed the best exterior look for their home.

Article continues below advertisement

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson ('Married to Real Estate')

Source: Getty Images

Speaking of Rock the Block winners, Season 3 champs Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate fame will appear on the Rock the Block Season 4 finale to help ultimately judge the contestants and announce the winning team, with one other guest judge slated to appear with them. (Read on to find out who it is...)

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Roth ('Help! I Wrecked My House')

Source: HGTV