'Married to Real Estate' Host Egypt Sherrod and Her Husband Are HGTV's New Power Couple

When the pair first met, Egypt was a radio personality, and Mike was a DJ under the name DJ Fadelf. Per The Cinemaholic, she initially wasn't interested in dating him despite his attempts to ask her out.

Both of them were working in real estate when Egypt's mentor gave her a referral for a contractor when she was flipping a house in New Jersey — and that contractor happened to be Mike. Egypt's feelings about him changed, and the two began dating in 2004.

Mike was first introduced to the HGTV family while guest-judging on Rock the Block Season 3, but their clear chemistry and adorable family life made it a no-brainer that they should have their own show.