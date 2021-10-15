HGTV's Brittany Picolo-Ramos Got Engaged to Her Husband After Three Months of Dating

HGTV's Brittany Picolo-Ramos Got Engaged to Her Husband After Three Months of DatingBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 15 2021, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
HGTV's Selling the Big Easy stars New Orleans native and real estate agent extraordinaire Brittany Picolo-Ramos. Throughout the series, she takes clients through some of the most vibrant, high-end homes that NOLA has to offer. Once they find their dream home, she then helps them sell their current place for top dollar by staging it with some snazzy and colorful pieces.
In the series, Brittany often works with families. However, we often don't see too much of her own family. Here's everything we know about the HGTV star's husband and kids.
Who is Brittany Picolo-Ramos's husband?
Brittany Picolo-Ramos has been married to Marco Ramos for over 15 years. He is the owner of Godwyn & Stone Real Estate, where Brittany works. According to Reality Titbit, they met a month before Hurricane Katrina in July 2005. They instantly fell in love and got engaged after three months. At the time, she was 20 and he was 19 years old. A year later, they officially tied the knot.
They bonded over their mutual love of real estate. After starting her career in real estate in 2013, Brittany started her own team in 2015, aptly named the Picolo-Ramos Team. While Marco had never worked in real estate, he decided to join her. Fortunately, he quickly caught on, and they became a real estate power duo. As Brittany writes on her website: "My team was consistently the top one or two teams in an office of over 500 agents."
In 2019, the couple started making even bigger career moves. Marco founded Godwyn & Stone Real Estate and Brittany tagged along. She currently leads its team of agents, as seen on Selling the Big Easy.
Despite being in the same industry, Brittany notes that she and her husband are very different. "We are the embodiment of the saying 'Opposites Attract' but even with how different we are, our differences make us stronger, more motivated, and an unstoppable force," she wrote on Instagram.
Brittany Picolo-Ramos currently has one daughter.
Brittany and Marco are parents to daughter Sophiana. While very little information is known about Sophiana, Brittany often shares photos of her on Instagram. On National Daughter's Day, Brittany shared a loving picture with Sophiana: "Celebrating #nationaldaughtersday! I'll take any and every opportunity to shout from the rooftops how much I love this girl," she wrote.
Brittany Picolo-Ramos is pregnant and will soon be a mom-of-two!
Brittany is currently pregnant with her second child, which is due in November 2021. She shared the news on Instagram in May. In her announcement, she shed light on her struggles with infertility.
"After six years of trying and two miscarriages, we honestly had lost all hope and stopped trying to get pregnant. Marco said there was no way I was pregnant because we had tried and failed for so long that he felt it was impossible, but for me I was taking the test purely to prove that I wasn’t crazy and being dramatic, but honestly was not expecting a positive test," she wrote.
Brittany also shared the baby's gender (it's a girl!) and that she and Marco have already picked out a name. "We can’t wait to meet you, baby Ruby," she revealed on Instagram.
Selling the Big Easy airs on HGTV on Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST.