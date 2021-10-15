HGTV's Brittany Picolo-Ramos Got Engaged to Her Husband After Three Months of Dating

Brittany Picolo-Ramos has been married to Marco Ramos for over 15 years. He is the owner of Godwyn & Stone Real Estate , where Brittany works. According to Reality Titbit , they met a month before Hurricane Katrina in July 2005. They instantly fell in love and got engaged after three months. At the time, she was 20 and he was 19 years old. A year later, they officially tied the knot.

They bonded over their mutual love of real estate. After starting her career in real estate in 2013, Brittany started her own team in 2015, aptly named the Picolo-Ramos Team. While Marco had never worked in real estate, he decided to join her. Fortunately, he quickly caught on, and they became a real estate power duo. As Brittany writes on her website : "My team was consistently the top one or two teams in an office of over 500 agents."

In 2019, the couple started making even bigger career moves. Marco founded Godwyn & Stone Real Estate and Brittany tagged along. She currently leads its team of agents, as seen on Selling the Big Easy.

Despite being in the same industry, Brittany notes that she and her husband are very different. "We are the embodiment of the saying 'Opposites Attract' but even with how different we are, our differences make us stronger, more motivated, and an unstoppable force," she wrote on Instagram.