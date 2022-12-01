Michel Smith Boyd Said ‘Luxe for Less’ Season 1 Took Years to Debut — Where Was It Filmed?
HGTV’s new renovation series is a perfect match for those looking to have a high-end home on a mid-to-low budget. Luxe for Less stars designer Michel Smith Boyd, who uses his decades of creative experience to turn “nightmare” looking homes into luxurious, stunning spaces without his clients breaking their banks.
Michel and his team — Kai Williamson, Anthony Elle, and Laura Green Born —will assist people who have jobs far away from the spotlight. Many are first-time homeowners and plan on making their houses forever homes.
Some may wonder where Luxe for Less is filmed (if they want to snag a spot on the show). Below, we’ve got the details on its filming locations and why Luxe for Less took forever to air.
Where is ‘Luxe for Less’ filmed?
Before his new HGTV show, Michel gained attention for his business, SmithBoyd Interiors, which he developed in Atlanta, GA. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Michel opted to film Luxe for Less Season 1 in Georgia and worked with most of his clients in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
While filming the show in 2022, Michel geotagged Atlanta on several of his Instagram posts about Luxe for Less. In May 2022, Michel tagged Atlanta again when he posted himself alongside Laura, Kai, and Anthony, posing for a promotional photo after wrapping Season 1.
“Easily 3 of my fav humans,” the designer said of his co-stars. “Oh yeah, we’ve officially wrapped season one of Luxe4Less for @hgtv! Thank you, @lauragreenborn, @kaistudio7, and @anthonyelle, for being thee best on and off-screen partners ever. Who’s still recovering? (🙋🏽♂️)"
Although they spent most of their time filming Luxe for Less in Metro Atlanta, they reportedly taped “several key scenes in the cities of Johns Creek, Atlanta, and Dunwoody,” per The Cinemaholic. For those unfamiliar with the Georgia cities, Johns Creek and Dunwoody are suburban areas located a few miles from Atlanta proper.
Michel likely focused on shooting in Metro Atlanta due to its tourist attraction sites like Atlanta Botanical Garden, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, and Atlanta Symphony Hall. Metro Atlanta is also the filming location for several movies, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Monarch.
Michel Smith Boyd admitted he “was afraid to get too excited” about ‘Luxe for Less.’
HGTV typically doesn’t mind cranking out a new show. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Luxe for Less’s road to a series premiere took longer than expected. In April 2022, Michel announced Luxe for Less for the first time. The Rock the Block star shared on Instagram that HGTV approached him about the opportunity in May 2020.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted their plans, and Michel wondered if the show would air. Now that the series is officially underway, Michel said he’s glad he endured the setbacks and believes Luxe for Less is coming out on time.
“2yrs, 6mos, and 19 days ago, I was introduced to an idea that I was afraid to get too excited about…but I couldn’t help it bc I could feel the magic in the concept. It was palpable,” Michel reflected on Instagram ahead of the Luxe for Less premiere. “Now, I get to work with my friends, share my love for design, + make luxury inclusive. And in less than 72hrs, that magic becomes real on @hgtv.”’
He continued: “Get ready to laugh, learn a ton of new design hacks, and feel empowered to discover your own version of luxury….bc everyone deserves it.”
Luxe for Less airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.