HGTV's 'The Renovator' Was Filmed in This Beach Resort State
Home renovation has taken the TV world by storm! Over the years, reno lovers have been able to satisfy their fix with a variety of programs — and HGTV's new show The Renovator is no exception. The series, which is hosted by entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, gives fans a deep dive into the renovation process along with cool ideas to implement in their future projects.
Now, fans want to know where The Renovator is filmed — especially as some may want to be featured on the show one day. Here's what we know...
Where is HGTV's 'The Renovator' filmed?
Shout out to the Sunshine State! According to TheCinemaholic, HGTV’s The Renovator is filmed in Florida, namely the cities of Jacksonville and Orange Park. The outlet shares that Jacksonville is where many important scenes throughout Season 1 take place.
Per VisitJacksonville.com, the city is always sunny, with an average of over 250 days of sunshine each year.
Jacksonville also has the most amount of shoreline than any other city in Florida — 1,100 miles to be exact. Plus, the city is home to 22 miles of beaches, which makes it a standout location for vacations and everyday living.
Jacksonville is also home to its share of historical landmarks that include the Jacksonville Navy Memorial that consists of a young sailor dressed in uniform with his duffel bag at his feet while looking out to the sea. Other landmarks include the Treaty Oak, the Dames Point Bridge, the Aetna Building, and more.
TheCinemaholic says that neighborhoods such as Avondale, Eastside, San Marco, and more will be noticeable to viewers watching the series.
On the flip side, The Renovator also gives viewers a taste of the 'burbs with filming in Orange Park. The outlet notes that Episode 5 takes Marcus to the Jacksonville suburb to help a family revamp their small house.
When does HGTV’s ‘The Renovator’ hit the small screen?
Now that we’re clear on where The Renovator is filmed, it’s time to focus on when the show will hit the small screen. And luckily, home improvement fans won’t have to wait too long.
The Renovator premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.