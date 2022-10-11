Marcus Lemonis Proposed to His Wife With a Secret Santa Gift

Considering how busy he is, it’s a wonder Marcus Lemonis’ wife sees him at all! But Marcus and Bobbi Lemonis certainly seem happy, if their social media posts are any indication. In an Instagram post on September 21, Bobbi called her famous husband “the man I love more than life.”

Bobbi must be especially proud now that Marcus has a new HGTV show. The Camping World CEO — who previously hosted The Profit on CNBC — is now hosting HGTV’s The Renovator, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET.