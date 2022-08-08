Mike Pyle Has an Onscreen Co-Host on 'Inside Out' — but Who Is His Wife?

Who doesn't love curling up with a good ol' HGTV series now and again? When you need a break from all the multiverse Marvel nonsense and Netflix binges, nothing fills that need quite like a show about people turning everyday houses into homes than many of us could only dream to live in.

If you're a fan of such home renovation shows, then Inside Out might be right up your alley — especially if you're also into horticulture. In the series, landscape designer Mike Pyle and realtor/interior designer Carmine Sabatella team up to help homeowners budget and remodel their homes. They tackle both the interior and exterior areas, drawing up their own proposals for the remodeling and factoring in their clients' preferences.