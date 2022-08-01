Get to Know Jason and EJ Williams, Hosts of 'Flip to a Million' on HGTV
It's a rags-to-riches story for these Texas houses on HGTV's newest home renovation series, Flip to a Million. The show follows two separate couples who specialize in flipping houses. While operating in Dallas, their ultimate goal is to take their starting capital of $1,000 and try to flip houses into million-dollar homes. As if their jobs weren't hard enough to begin with, they must accomplish this in only six months.
The challenge certainly sounds daunting, but these couples believe they're up to the task. One of those couples is husband and wife Jason Williams and EJ Williams. Though this is their first series on HGTV, the couple have been flipping houses for years. Here's everything you should know about HGTV's newest stars.
Meet Jason Williams and EJ Williams from 'Flip to a Million.'
According to the HGTV official website, Jason and EJ met each other during a Freeway concert.
"I was heading to the rest room and Jason stopped me," EJ told HGTV. "We chatted for a few minutes, and he asked for my number."
Reportedly, the friends she was with at the time even recognized Jason from high school. Talk about small worlds! And it wasn't long after that that they discovered their shared love for home renovation.
Their bio also states that Jason and EJ are long-time HGTV watchers, with one of their favorite shows being House Hunters. It wasn't long until they decided to pursue a career in the same field. After learning the ropes from experienced flippers, they were able to put together their first flip. What's more, they made a profit of $60,000!
They became professional flippers from then on, with Jason specializing in construction and EJ focusing on design layouts.
Now, 17 years of marriage, one daughter, and more than 200 flipped homes later, Jason and EJ have become veterans who can outfit almost any house into "affordable luxury." They've thus far made their mark on Chicago's South Side, and now they're taking their skills to Dallas in a home renovation show of their very own!
For two self-proclaimed HGTV lovers, it must be a dream come true for EJ and Jason to have gone from watching on the couch to starring on the network themselves. They host alongside couple Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel as they take on the intimidating challenge of turning $1,000 into luxury homes worth a million dollars. Even the most experienced flippers might have trouble with this one, but EJ and Jason certainly seem up to the challenge.
Catch the all-new series Flip to a Million, starting on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.