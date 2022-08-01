Get to Know Jason and EJ Williams, Hosts of 'Flip to a Million' on HGTV

According to the HGTV official website, Jason and EJ met each other during a Freeway concert.

"I was heading to the rest room and Jason stopped me," EJ told HGTV. "We chatted for a few minutes, and he asked for my number."

Reportedly, the friends she was with at the time even recognized Jason from high school. Talk about small worlds! And it wasn't long after that that they discovered their shared love for home renovation.