Are Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella From HGTV's 'Inside Out' a Couple?

"Before the divorce, Marcie and I started going through a lot of, like, marital problems," he explained. "Then, we got separated, and then we moved into trying to go to therapy together. Then we went to therapy separately because I was questioning my sexuality. And then I realized, 'Oh my God. I'm totally gay.'"

Carmine added: "That year of my life was a nightmare. Whatever I thought was a conventional life that I wanted to have was gone."