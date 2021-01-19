'Rehab Addict Rescue' Host Nicole Curtis Has Two Sons — Has She Ever Been Married?

Before landing Rehab Addict on HGTV, Nicole Curtis was juggling odd jobs, house restoration, and interior design projects while also dealing antique furniture on Craigslist and tending to her first son, Ethan.

Things began to pick up the pace sometime around 2015, when Nicole became the host of shows like Beach Flip and Rehab Addict: Detroit. Her work achievements are well-documented — but what about her personal life? Is Nicole married? Has she ever been?