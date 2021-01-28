Nicole Curtis Is Back With 'Rehab Addict Rescue' After Focusing on Her Kids

Nicole Curtis Is Back With 'Rehab Addict Rescue' After Focusing on Her KidsBy Kori Williams
Jan. 28 2021, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
The host of Rehab Addict Rescue Nicole Curtis has had a successful career in home restoration. From 2010 to 2018, Nicole hosted Rehab Addict on HGTV and DIY Network. Here, she breathes new life into neglected homes in Michigan and Minnesota. But in 2018, she took an unexpected hiatus from the show. During that time, she focused on her kids. She battled for custody of her second son, Harper, and she has an adult son named Ethan.
Now, Nicole is back with Rehab Addict Rescue.
In Rehab Addict Rescue, she is traveling across the country, helping families DIY their own projects. She has a team that helps her redo spaces so that they can better serve their families. In a press release, HGTV said, "Each episode will spotlight Nicole and her team as they work alongside clients to overhaul spaces that don’t meet their modern-day needs — creating updated, functional dream homes that retain the properties’ history and charm," HGTV said in a press release.
Nicole Curtis left 'Rehab Addict' to focus on her kids.
In an interview with People, Nicole says that a part of why she took a hiatus from Rehab Addict is because of the stress that comes with being a single mom. "Everything you see on the show, I personally bought, picked up, put into place, ironed the curtains, everything," she says. "It was so raw. And I'd wear the same clothes every day. I didn't have any makeup on."
But she took the break for her family, saying they inspired her to put herself first and leave the show.
Nicole goes on to say that she took the chance to stay at home because she didn't have that opportunity the first time around. People details that she got pregnant with Ethan when she was just 20 years old. At the same time, she was also trying to grow and run her business.
When she got pregnant with Harper, she chose to keep the pregnancy a secret.
Nicole Curtis battled for custody of her son Harper.
Nicole had her son Harper in 2015 and, in 2018, came to a custody agreement with her ex, Shane Maguire. After a years-long legal battle, the two agreed to share joint custody, according to The Blast. Part of the deal says that neither one of them will put Harper on any medication for longer than 30 days without the other person's consent and neither of them can move without a penalty.
In addition, neither one is required to pay child support. Instead, Nicole is funding a trust with $250,000 for Harper. Shane can then use that money to move within 25 miles of Nicole's home in California.
All of this comes after both Nicole and Shane have said some mean things about each other. The Blast reports that Shane said Nicole was "not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor."
Nicole said Shane tried to use "the heavy-handed and headline-attracting maneuver of seeking a change of legal and physical custody."
Rehab Addict Rescue premieres Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.