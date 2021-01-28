Nicole Curtis Is Back With 'Rehab Addict Rescue' After Focusing on Her Kids

The host of Rehab Addict Rescue Nicole Curtis has had a successful career in home restoration. From 2010 to 2018, Nicole hosted Rehab Addict on HGTV and DIY Network. Here, she breathes new life into neglected homes in Michigan and Minnesota. But in 2018, she took an unexpected hiatus from the show. During that time, she focused on her kids. She battled for custody of her second son, Harper, and she has an adult son named Ethan.

Now, Nicole is back with Rehab Addict Rescue.